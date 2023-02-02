Woman to serve 4 months for fatal crash

A woman was sentenced to serve four months in prison for her involvement in a fatal crash that occurred in 2019.

Charity Alex was charged four years ago in connection to the death of 78-year-old Yun Sik Park, who died during a collision on Jan. 6, 2019, on Airport Road.

Alex was the driver of a white Honda CRV traveling eastbound on Airport Road when she veered into the oncoming lane and collided head-on with a truck driven by Park in the early hours of that morning.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Park, who was the owner and heavy equipment operator of You Dong Equipment Rental, died in the hospital about six days later from a broken neck and ruptured organs.

Alex pleaded no contest to the charges last September and appeared in the Superior Court of Guam on Wednesday to be sentenced. She faced a maximum of five years, which the prosecution argued the judge should impose.

“The defendant's willful choices, whether we call it a mistake or not, is not cheating on an exam. It (is) instead, the choice (which) irreparably damaged a family. That killed an innocent person,” prosecutor, Matthew Shuck, told Presiding Judge Alberto Lamorena III.

Testimonies of character

Court documents state that Alex fell asleep while driving after being up early to drop off a friend at work and then attended Bible study. She said she was on her way home and must have blacked out, because the next thing she recalled was being in the hospital.

Alex's attorney argued she should be given a sentence of probation. Several of her family members and friends read their written statements into the record. A total of 17 character letters were submitted.

Brian Kegerreis, Alex's court-appointed attorney from the Public Defender Service Corporation, said his client was very remorseful for her actions.

“She knows there's nothing that she can do that will bring Mr. Park back. There's nothing she can say that will bring Mr. Park back. This is something she's going to have to live with (for) the rest of her life. And it wakes her up at night,” Kegerreis said.

Alex then made statements of her own.

“I am very ashamed of myself and I feel so much remorse and sorrow for the pain and loss I caused to the family,” she said. Two of Park's family members attended the hearing.

The defendant said she had suicidal ideations following the fatal crash.

“I wanted to end my own life. At the same time, I thought it would not be fair for the family. … They deserve justice and I deserve to be here,” Alex added.

Sentencing

After hearing all the statements, Lamorena called Alex's actions “reckless.”

“You didn't intentionally want to kill anybody, but you were reckless and that's just as bad as being intentional. You weren't thinking and you didn't care,” Lamorena said. “However, you do have a good background. You have a lot of family and friends. You made an effort to lead a decent life, but this will haunt you for the rest of your life.”

Lamorena sentenced Alex to the maximum of five years, all of which were suspended except for four months - which is how long Alex will spend in prison.

Upon her release, if Alex commits violations such as driving, she will serve the full five years, Lamorena said. He ordered Alex to pay $51,576.07 in restitution to the family.

“That will remind you of being reckless,” Lamorena added.