Just before 4 p.m. Sunday, the Guam Fire Department received a call about an auto-pedestrian incident with injuries.

Firefighter Kevin Reilly, GFD spokesman, said one woman, who was conscious and alert, was transported to the Guam Memorial Hospital.

The incident occurred on Route 1 near the GCIC Building in Hagåtña. Several police vehicles were parked behind a firetruck and an ambulance. Two cars were parked to the side of the road and what looked like the drivers and possibly occupants of the vehicles were talking to police at around 4:30 p.m. before the ambulance took off police cleared the rest of the vehicles.

Police haven't yet sent out any information on the crash.