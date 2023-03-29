A man was arrested on suspicion of stealing items from a woman's car, including a firearm.

On Saturday afternoon, Augusto Acfalle Jr. was accused of stealing items from a woman's car after she tracked her Apple AirPods to him, according to a magistrate's complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam.

The woman first reported the alleged theft to officers with the Guam Police Department about 4:09 p.m. She told police her car was parked at the Valley of the Latte Adventure Park in Talo'fo'fo' when it was broken into and personal items were stolen.

The stolen property included a Louis Vuitton purse, an iPad, a Glock 43 pistol, the AirPods and other miscellaneous items, the complaint stated.

"The report indicates that through the utilization of the 'pinging' feature of (the woman's) AirPods, some of (the woman's) items were able to be located and were found in the possession of Acfalle," according to the complaint.

Acfalle initially denied breaking into the vehicle, but then allegedly admitted to the burglary and theft. Additional witnesses told officers they had seen Acfalle with the items earlier in the day and he had "given them some items," according to the complaint.

Acfalle was charged with burglary of an automobile, theft, theft of a firearm, possession of a firearm without a firearms ID and possession of an unregistered firearm.

He faces 30 years in prison if convicted of all charges, according to the Office of the Attorney General.

Prior charge

Acfalle was charged in January in connection to a theft report from last year.

According to court documents, a man reported to police in April 2022 that his car was stolen in June 2021 and he last saw it in February 2022, but did not see who was driving it.

Then, on Jan. 22, police were able to identify the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. Acfalle was sitting in the passenger seat while his co-defendant, Joleen Topasna, was driving.

Topasna could not provide any documents requested by police, according to the complaint, and officers later learned it was the stolen vehicle. The plates attached to the car were fraudulent. Topasna also allegedly admitted to having a methamphetamine pipe in her purse. Baggies of suspected meth were found in the door panel, according to the complaint.

When Acfalle was interviewed, he said the drugs were Topasna's. He also allegedly admitted to owning the vehicle and said he bought it from Topasna for $700, but did not confirm the vehicle documents.

Topasna told police she had the vehicle for only a week, but her mother said she's had it for over a year. Topasna also said she borrowed the vehicle from her friend, which was the man who reported the theft to the police, according to the complaint.

Acfalle was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and released on a $1,000 personal recognizance bond.

Topasna was charged with theft by receiving as a second-degree felony and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony. She was held at the Department of Corrections on $5,000 cash bail.