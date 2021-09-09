A woman who was accused of attacking another woman known to her was arrested and allegedly caught with drugs.

Victoria Rose San Nicolas, 29, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony as assault as a misdemeanor.

According to court documents, officers responded to a family violence complaint back in June. The victim told police she got into an argument with the suspect and a man known to her.

The pair then pushed the victim to the ground before they dragged her by her arms to the bedroom, documents state.

The victim cried out to her neighbors for help but was able to leave the house.

During a traffic stop on Monday, officers spotted the suspect in the passenger seat. The suspect had an active warrant out for her arrest.

During a search, police found two syringes filled with methamphetamine, documents state.