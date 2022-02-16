The woman who was behind the wheel of a Jeep when it crashed into a Tamuning restaurant nearly one year ago wants to have the case against her tossed.

Defendant Nakita Teresa Aguon appeared before Superior Court of Guam Judge Alberto Tolentino on Tuesday.

Defense Attorney Gloria Rudolph told the court that she intends to file a motion to dismiss the case this week.

Details of Aguon’s request to dismiss her case have not yet been made public.

Aguon was charged with driving while impaired as a misdemeanor.

Crash

On Feb. 25 of last year, Guam police responded to an "auto-off-roadway crash" after a red Jeep crashed into Jerry Kitchen, one of the businesses in the Camacho Landmark II building at the ITC intersection in Tamuning.

Prior to the charges, GPD had only cited Aguon and did not administer a sobriety test, court documents state.

An internal affairs investigation was also launched after the police chief learned a police offer who was off duty at the time, was a passenger inside the vehicle that crashed, Post files state.

Seven shots

According to a crash report, Aguon, of Agana Heights, was attempting to make a left turn from Marine Corps Drive when she lost control of the vehicle, hit a curb in front of the Camacho Landmark Center, and crashed into the restaurant. There were no injuries reported.

Documents state police reviewed video surveillance that showed the defendant and her passengers were taking seven shots of alcohol each during the approximately four hours they were at a bar in Hagåtña. The Jeep crashed into Jerry Kitchen approximately 10-15 minutes after the group left the bar, documents state.