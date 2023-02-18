A woman allegedly told police she had been "drinking at a law enforcement function" before driving and hitting two cars in Barrigada Heights.

Rina Ann Garcia Mendiola, 31, was charged with driving while impaired, reckless driving while impaired and leaving the scene of an accident following a traffic collision early Friday morning, a magistrate's complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam stated.

Officers were dispatched to a house in Barrigada Heights about 1:23 a.m. Friday, and when they arrived a man reported that "a black Toyota 4Runner had struck two parked cars in front of his house and then tried to drive off, however, the damage to the 4Runner was so extensive it became inoperable," according to court documents.

Officers then approached Mendiola, the driver of the 4Runner, when they allegedly were able to smell alcohol coming from her person. Officers reported they observed she had bloodshot, watery eyes and slurred speech, signs of alcohol impairment.

Mendiola then allegedly admitted she had been drinking "at a law enforcement function" before agreeing to take a sobriety test, which she failed.

The complaint also states officers saw the 4Runner's right front quarter panel was severely damaged, the fender was bent in and the front right tire was bent and appeared to be falling off the axle. Two other vehicles nearby were also seen to have substantial damage as a result of the collision.

Mendiola, according to staffing patterns from the Judiciary of Guam, has been a deputy marshal since 2016. However, in the first quarter staffing pattern of 2023, Mendiola's name was not listed.