Savvy Diaz lost her father, 55-year-old Roy Anthony Muna, to the COVID-19 virus in early November.

Muna tested positive for the virus on Oct. 20 and was admitted to the Guam Memorial Hospital.

“My dad was the 82nd COVID-fatality,” said Diaz in a video posted on social media on Sunday officially launching the project.

She recalled how her dad was in GMH for 15 days and was on oxygen the entire time.

“It made it difficult for him to speak,” she said. “We were able to get a dry-erase board the day before he passed away. He was able to communicate much better.”

Those final moments with her dad resulted in Diaz and her family quickly work with the hospital to create a tool to help patients like Muna.

“This is probably the most heartbreaking experience of my life in not being able to physically support my dad during a time when he needed us the most,” she posted on Facebook. “This is the first of many projects to help make things just a bit more bearable for patients and their loved ones as well as to assist the amazing medical teams who are sacrificing so much to not only medically attend to patients but to take the place of their caregivers who are not able to be there and understandably so to ensure everyone's safety.”

On Sunday, she announced through a social media video the launch of the Roy Anthony Muna Project or RAMP.

“This is to help ease the struggles that COVID-19 patients go through when they are hospitalized, as well as, their families and friends, being that they cannot be there physically with them. We wanted to get this in before Christmas, so that these patients are able to communicate a little bit better,” she said.

“With these boards, we are hoping it could help the patient communicate to the doctors, the nurses, and their families and friends. On the flip side of the board, we have a non-verbal communication chart where they are able to point or circle items, instead of having to figure out how to communicate what they need, such as water, pillows, just wanting to be comforted or just how they are feeling emotionally.”

Theo Pangelinan, GMH administrative officer, shared the hospital's thanks to Diaz and the family for their thoughtfulness.

“I’m sure that this is going to be a great tool for patients to use to communicate their needs better to our staff and to help improve the care they receive here at the hospital,” he said.

Diaz wants to help others at the hospital with similar problems.

To find out more about the Roy Anthony Muna Project, or RAMP, email: royanthonymunaproject@gmail.com.