A woman who was among a group accused of conspiring to threaten tourists along San Vitores Road in Tumon back in 2019 will not be allowed to go to Tumon while she finishes out her two years of probation.

Cleo Justine Barcinas Topasna pleaded guilty third-degree robbery and fraudulent use of a credit card as a misdemeanor before Superior Court of Guam Presiding Judge Alberto Lamorena on Tuesday.

She faced a maximum of four years in prison.

But according to the plea deal she was spared from having to go to jail and was sentenced to probation.

Topasna signed a deferred plea agreement, which means if she completes her probation and does not commit another crime, then the case could be expunged from her record.

The judge ordered that she have not contact and stay away from the victims, adding that she is banned from the village of Tumon.

She is scheduled to appear back in court on Dec. 23.

Robbery

In March 2019, Topasna along with Shawn Michael Quichocho, David Jesus Quichocho and an minor were arrested in connection to three separate incidents involving tourists where they demanded money while holding a knife.

According to Post files, in one of the robberies, the suspects also took a cellphone and credit card, which police were able to intercept when it used at a Tumon restaurant.

It was said in court on Tuesday that co-defendant Quichocho has also taken a plea deal with the government. The judge told Topasna she would still need to testify against Quichocho if his case goes to trial.