Lucille A. Mayo, 54, has been saving her shopping receipts from Micronesia Mall since 2008 so she could exchange them for raffle cards for a chance to win a new car. It was worth the wait, she said.

"It's nearly 13 years in the making," the Dededo resident told The Guam Daily Post on Tuesday night. "I've been joining since 2008."

Mayo, a mother of three, won an upgraded Toyota Corolla LE 2022 model in the Micronesia Mall's Shop & Win promotion, according to Erik Salvador, Micronesia Mall operations manager and social media lead.

She was among the 11 finalists during a July 10 drawing, Mayo said.

"On July 17, my name was the first to be called and there were envelopes with a car key inside. The first person to pick the envelope with the right key to open a car, out of the 11 finalists, will win the car," she said.

She picked the right envelope with the right key in it.

"I can say it's pure luck and the power of prayer," Mayo said.

While she's unsure which store receipt was the lucky one that led to her being picked as a finalist, all she's sure of is that she saved her recent receipts and exchanged them for raffle cards at the Micronesia Mall around June 16.

"I remember there were receipts from Macy's, Goodwind Travel & Tour, Ross, the food court and Pay-Less Supermarket," Mayo said. "I want to thank them all. I'm also thankful for Micronesia Mall for having this kind of promotion and I encourage people to patronize the mall, too."