Woman will seek early release in 2007 crash that killed officer

The woman convicted in the 2007 crash that killed a police officer is set to ask the Guam Parole Board to get out of prison early.

Charmi Retuyan, who was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the death of Tumon police officer Frankie E. Smith, is scheduled to go before the parole board Thursday.

It's her first parole desirability hearing since she was sentenced for Smith's death in 2009.

Smith's loved ones have started an online petition pushing for the request to be denied.

"Charmi deserves to complete her full 20-year sentence and anything less would be wounding towards the victim's family and friends. It would depreciate the seriousness of the crime," according to a petition on Change.org started by Smith's widow. "Charmi had at least three chances to relinquish the keys to her sister, who was in the car with her but instead she chose to argue with her sister and demanded that she drive. As Charmi pulled out of the Fiesta Hotel, she crashed her car into Smith."

Smith is remembered as a loving son, brother, husband and father whose life was tragically cut short.

"His children, who were 14 and 7 at the time of their dad's death, will never have their dad be part of any milestone in their life, never have the opportunity to seek advice or encouragement, and never be able to create long lasting memories of growing up with a dad," the petition states.

Retuyan was convicted of vehicular homicide as a second-degree felony and a deadly weapon charge, Post files state.

'No words can describe how sorry I am'

On Dec. 30, 2007, Retuyan struck Smith, who was on a motorcycle, at the entrance to the Fiesta Resort in Tumon.

Retuyan apologized for her actions.

"No words can describe how sorry I am. I say sorry but that doesn't change anything. From the bottom of my heart, I am truly sorry," Retuyan said during her sentencing hearing in 2009. "I will serve the years and I will take it. I cannot repay what I've done to you. I understand and I accept the consequence. Yes, I had a choice that night, but I never planned in my life that it would hurt someone."