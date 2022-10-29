A woman was found dead Friday in the waters off Two Lovers Point, after authorities received reports of an injured person in the area.

Around 8:24 a.m., the Guam Police Department received a call of an injured person and responded to Two Lovers Point, according to GPD spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella.

Guam Fire Department responders were able to recover the woman's body, which was taken to Guam Memorial Hospital, said GFD spokesman Nick Garrido.

GFD rescue vehicles could be seen at the Hagåtña boat basin and fishermen in the area told The Guam Daily Post a boat had been seen docking near the Guam Fishermen's Co-op.

Savella confirmed the woman had died, but clarified that a preliminary police investigation revealed there was no evidence of foul play.

The woman has yet to be identified, and the case will remain open pending a medical examiner's report, she said.

Earlier incident

Earlier this year, Iehsa Nichelle Copeland was found by authorities threatening to jump from Two Lovers Point with her toddler in a baby carrier, Post files state. Crisis negotiators were able to convince her to give them the child, who was later pronounced dead, but took several hours to get the woman safely off the cliffside.

After the incident in May, Copeland was charged with murder. Copeland allegedly drowned the 1-year-old child in a bathtub before going to Two Lovers Point, court documents state.

Copeland is currently awaiting trial and pleaded not guilty by reason of mental illness in her case in the Superior Court of Guam.