The Guam Crime Stoppers is seeking the assistance from community relative to a robbery that occurred in Hagåtña.

Preliminary police reports suggest that at around 7:15 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 10, a woman was waiting in the Public Transit Depot in Hagåtna, when an unknown man with a machete approached her and began threatening her.

The unknown man grabbed the victim's purse and cellphone. Fearful for her safety, the victim ran toward Agana Shopping Center.

The male suspect was only described as being shirtless, wearing a mask and white hat and possibly of Micronesian descent.

The woman didn't have any physical injuries.

Anyone with information about this individual is urged to call the Guam Police Department at 472-8911 or 475-8615~7. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call the Guam Crime Stoppers 24-hour hotline at 477-HELP or submit a tip online at guam.crimestoppersweb.com. All calls will remain anonymous and a cash reward of up to $1,000 could be paid if the information provided leads to an arrest or a grand jury indictment.