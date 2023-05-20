Last month, women conservation officers from the Guam Department of Agriculture traveled to Kentucky to develop leadership skills, improve resiliency and foster understanding about challenges female law enforcement officers may encounter.

The Leadership for Women in Law Enforcement training program, put on by the Federal Law Enforcement Training Centers, also discussed adapting to human behaviors, communication skills, team building, decision making, gender differences and emotional intelligence.

Conservation Officer Shian B. Aricheta said she was required to do some prep work before attending the training, such as performing assessments that gauged different aspects of her mental state which, in turn, helped her to understand others better.

“It was my first time doing a psychological evaluation. I really didn’t think much of it and then we went in depth during the training,” said Aricheta. “We did an assessment called workplace report. It measured our emotional intelligence, which focused on self-perception, stress management, self-expression, decision making and interpersonal relations.”

She said that when going in depth, the officers identified personal talents, different behaviors and motivators and how those integrated with one another.

Aricheta shared that in her previous job — 10 years as a Department of Corrections officer — the topics were something with which she was all too familiar.

“There, we dealt with a lot of human behaviors and, for me, as an officer, I didn't really know how to classify or label those behaviors. I just tried observing and tried to work with that individual. But after taking this program, I can actually label the individual and work with them. ... And still, you know, as a corrections officer, to make it easier for me, I tried to work with the person, get down to their level and try to understand,” said Aricheta.

More professional

She said by participating in the leadership course, she was able to make connections she had not been able to previously.

“This course gave me a name for it, the way I did things. I was like, ‘Wow.’ I totally recommend this, especially for a corrections officer, because they deal with a lot of human behavior, interactions and people,” said Aricheta.

Aricheta said one of the things stressed during the training was that when understanding behaviors, the most effective people are those who understand their strengths and weaknesses because best-developed strategies meet the demands of their environment.

“Now, as a conservation officer, I can still use it. It is really beneficial for co-workers and also in public,” said Aricheta. “It also taught us how to be professional.”

The training also incorporated the leadership perspective, she said, by having the participants ask themselves the simple question of whether they would want to work for themselves.

“A person’s behavior is a necessary and integral part of who they are. In other words, much of our behavior comes from nature — it’s inherent — and much comes from nurture, which is our upbringing,” said Aricheta.

Making assessments

Through the utilization of the DISC assessment, Aricheta said she was able to understand people's different personality types — whether they were dominant, intelligent, steady or compliant.

“Now I understand more about myself and I understand more about the people I live with. … I am more of the steady,” said Aricheta. “My biggest takeaway is that I can reflect back to the program and revise a lot of the materials, reread everything and apply it in this job because there’s more people coming in, and I can also apply it at home.”

She said, after being a part of the experience, she is now more open-minded and she has a better understanding of those around her. She said she was able to learn how to accept their behavior “instead of wanting them to be a certain way.”

Another graduate, Leilani M. Leon Guerrero, a reserve conservation officer in the Civilian Volunteer Conservation Officer Program, said the training program dove into the negative and positive experiences that women face in the workplace.

“For instance, there are some men who look down on females because they think that in the world they grew up in, you know, women can't do a man's job,” said Leon Guerrero.

She shared that many of the women who attended the program experienced more on the negative side of things in terms of challenges and hardships when it came to being on the job.

“It was very worth it,” said Leon Guerrero. “It was very knowledgeable; it really opened up my eyes in understanding behavior when being approached or approaching. There’s so many different personalities, nationalities, faiths and how people were brought up. It’s basically how to deal with every type of person in a positive way.”

The program was intended for an all-female class that lasted five days and was conducted for eight hours each day, she said, and it helped her to gain further insights on how to de-escalate situations and feel as though she wasn't alone in her challenges.

“The fact that the class was for leadership amongst women is an achievement,” Leon Guerrero said. “We can have more women in higher positions of power and here on Guam we do have those women — our governor is a female.”