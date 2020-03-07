Two Taiwanese nationals accused of illegally working at a massage business in Tamuning pleaded not guilty to the charges against them in the District Court of Guam on Friday.

Yu-Jou Wu and Yen Hsin Liu, who were charged separately with visa fraud perjury, appeared before Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo.

Both denied the allegations handed down against them in separate federal indictments.

Trial has been set for May 12.

The pair continue to be held in custody.

According to court documents, Wu arrived in Guam from Taipei on Feb. 4 under a tourist visa waiver and was to stay on the island only through March 19.

The other defendant, Liu, arrived on Guam on Jan. 14, under the same tourist visa program, documents state.

Investigators found both to be employed at the same massage parlor on Feb. 20 allegedly violating their U.S. immigration status, documents state.

The manager of the massage parlor, identified in court documents as Chien Yin Ko Rollen, admitted to federal Homeland Security investigators that she illegally hired the women and paid them for their services, documents state.