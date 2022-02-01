Two patients who wanted to raise their concerns and allegations concerning a local doctor with the Guam Board of Medical Examiners, the organization in charge of licensing physicians on island, are disappointed.

Both women were patients of Dr. Ugochukwu Akoma, a private practitioner and owner of Hepzibah Family Medicine Clinic in Tamuning.

Following a recent board meeting, one woman expressed her frustration, saying she was told she'd have an opportunity to address board members.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“I was told I could speak by their staff, and the day of the meeting I am suddenly being told I can't? What are we waiting for? This is the second time people who care about this complaint have taken time to come and support me. This meeting has been rescheduled three times. Our people deserve better. We deserve justice, a fair investigation and for them to hold this man accountable for his actions,” the victim said.

The women spoke to to The Guam Daily Post on a condition of anonymity.

The first woman came forward with allegations that Akoma sexually assaulted her on Oct. 23, 2021. She alleged that Akoma forced himself upon her, kissing and inappropriately touching her. She said Akoma had offered her a job at his clinic but also wanted a sexual relationship.

She filed a report with the Guam Police Department a day after the incident and complaint GBME-CO-2021-011 with the board on Nov. 17, 2021.

The second woman who spoke with the Post filed a sexual harassment report against Akoma on March 3, 2020 with GPD and GBME.

A complaint, stamped received, was amended on March 4, 2020. But she told The Guam Daily Post it took nearly two years for her to find out that GBME-CO-2020-02 was reviewed on March 11, 2020. No further information was provided to her.

Her case precedes the 2021 victim's case by one year. The woman stressed that if they had taken her case seriously there would have been no opportunity for more victims.

“That’s why I can’t understand why they are not stopping him. If they can do something about it why are they not doing it? It’s hard for me to trust any doctor. I’m guarded. I told them they need to change their board members,” she said. “I told the board, I am not the one that’s hiring these people and asked why they are hiring these kinds of people. In Iowa there has to be someone in the room with him when there’s a patient, so how come that doesn’t apply to Guam?”

The Iowa case was settled in 2018. Akoma paid a $5,000 fine and agreed to terms of probation. The terms of practice in Iowa included a board-approved female health care professional chaperone continuously present when he is treating female patients.

GBME granted Akoma a license to practice on Guam in October 2017 under IHP Medical Group. An IHP staffer later filed a complaint with similar allegations with the GBME in 2018. Akoma, however, kept his license and was able to open a private practice.