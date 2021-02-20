Women's Affairs: No link between Adelup, ACLU on abortion lawsuit

Bureau of Women's Affairs Director Jayne Flores on Wednesday said there is no connection between Adelup and the American Civil Liberties Union's filing of a lawsuit seeking to restore access to legal and safe abortions on Guam.

The nonprofit group the Vigilance Committee Inc. raised the allegation of a link between Adelup and ACLU, when the group did not receive a response to its Sunshine Reform Act request from Adelup about the abortion lawsuit.

It turns out, the request for information got stuck in the spam folders of the intended GovGuam officials.

GovGuam missed the deadline to respond to the request.

The group later issued a notice of violation addressed to Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, accusing her and her administration of prompting the ACLU lawsuit.

Flores said there's no truth to this.

"Neither the governor nor I requested or otherwise prompted the ACLU to initiate a lawsuit against the Government of Guam for any reason, including the claims underlying the current lawsuit related to telemedicine for the provision of reproductive health care in Guam," Flores said in response to The Guam Daily Post's questions Wednesday.

The group sent its request for information on Jan. 29, but still hadn't received a response by Feb. 15.

It asked for any and all correspondences between the governor and Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio, BWA's Flores, or any of their offices' employees, and the two doctors that ACLU represents in the lawsuit.

"By choosing to ignore our Sunshine Act request, you allow us little to no room to believe that you and your director of the Bureau of Women's Affairs, Jayne Flores, are the ones who prompted the ACLU to file a lawsuit claiming to restore access to abortion to women in Guam," Vigilance Committee President Lee Webber wrote to the governor.

The Vigilance Project calls for compliance with the Open Government Law and the Sunshine Reform Act by public officials and government representatives, according to Webber.

Webber is a weekly columnist for The Guam Daily Post.

Flores said the Vigilance Committee's request "was routed to the spam folders of all intended recipients."

"For this reason, the recipients did not locate the FOIA until after the Vigilance Committee sent its purported notice of violation," Flores said.

ACLU filed the lawsuit on behalf of two Guam-licensed doctors, Shandini Raidoo and Bliss Kaneshiro. They are both board-certified obstetrician-gynecologists based in Hawaii.

The two doctors are challenging two local laws that the ACLU contends are blocking access to legal and safe abortions on Guam. Guam attorney Vanessa Williams is a co-counsel in the lawsuit.

The doctors would like to provide medication abortion via telemedicine to Guam patients.

Abortion is legal on Guam. However, when Guam's only abortion provider left the island in 2018, there have been no other physicians who are willing to perform abortions or willing to advertise that they perform abortions.

Flores and the governor had said they're working on finding an abortion doctor to serve Guam.

The governor campaigned as an abortion-rights candidate. In 2019, she was quoted in an Associated Press article that her administration is trying to recruit abortion doctors to come to Guam and establish clinics.