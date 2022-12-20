Women's center to reach near half completion by year's end

The Salvation Army Lighthouse Recovery Center for Women is projected to reach 45% completion by the end of the year.

As the name implies, the center is intended to help women recover from substance abuse. Women often face additional challenges when seeking treatment, such as concerns for their children.

The facility was initially slated for completion in November, but the deadline was extended to March 2023.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority contracted out the $2.35 million federally funded construction project to Inland Builders in 2020.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic and related government shutdowns delayed the project. The company fully mobilized to the worksite in September 2021 but encountered challenges with manpower and with obtaining materials and equipment.

Delays in the arrival of H-2B workers had impacted construction progress.

At a board meeting Friday, GHURA architectural and engineering manager Sonny Perez told commissioners that H-2B workers had arrived and that the foundation pouring was expected to take place over the weekend.

On Monday, The Guam Daily Post observed that the concrete foundation for the facility had been set.

“Once they're done with (the concrete pouring), they're going to start putting in the hollow blocks that surround the foundation itself. And so, we should be moving the project right along. By the end of the year, we're anticipating a 45% completion. And Inland Builders is willing to accelerate their project. I mean, they have to. They're going to accelerate and possibly run two shifts if needed just to catch up,” Perez said, adding that he has yet to issue another extension as he would like to see how the company performs first.

GHURA commissioner Frank Ishizaki thanked Perez for the update on Friday, stating that he had spoken to Lighthouse officials the week before and was told “nothing was happening” with the recovery center.

“Thank you. I'm glad that we're making progress,” Ishizaki said.