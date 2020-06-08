Members of I Hagan Famalao'an Guahan, a nonprofit indigenous women's association, are working to assist the community during the COVID-19 pandemic using a $15,000 grant received under the CARES Act. The grant provided by the Pawanka Fund, a grant-making effort to support indigenous people, is designed to strengthen local cultures.

The group has until the end of the year to exhaust the grant and plans to do so in three phases. The first phase, currently underway, is the distribution of medical-grade masks.

Member Maria Hernandez on Thursday said the group had already delivered 1,200 masks to community members.

The association used the funds to purchase five sewing machines to make cloth masks to be donated to residents. Hernandez said a couple of the members are skilled in sewing and will be teaching the other members.

"It's going to be really great to acquire this skill as a group and then use it for projects to help our community in the future," she said.

During the second phase, the group's members will compile and distribute plant kits, with all the needed items to grow fresh vegetables including cucumber, radish, okra, kale and soybeans.

"It will be great to have more people in our community reconnect with the land and our roots," Hernandez said. "Especially at a time like this when we need to focus on sustainability and focus on ways we can become more self-reliant."

The group, she said, has a "well-rounded" membership that includes women medical health professionals as well as women who are traditional healers who will use their knowledge to assist in the third phase of distributing indigenous medicine, or amot.

"We have a history on our island of traditional healing for thousands of years," Hernandez said. "These are tried and true methods to provide relief."

Hernandez said it is particularly important to share the knowledge of the healing properties of these plants, as many are becoming rare due to development on the island.

"We want to be able to help the community, not just during COVID but moving forward any time our community is in need, doing so with our cultural values and heritage in mind," she said.

Those interested in joining the group, donating new or gently used cotton fabric, or requesting a donation can email the organization at haganguahan@gmail.com.