The government of Guam Bureau of Women’s Affairs has joined the Guam Women’s Chamber of Commerce in expressing outrage over Dr. Vince Akimoto's remarks against Dr. Janna Manglona, central medical director at the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services.

Manglona was speaking on KUAM's "The Link" Thursday morning when Akimoto called in.

"Dr. Akimoto’s remarks are part of the problem in our community. Language that degrades women is often normalized and rarely challenged, or called out, here," the bureau stated, adding later: "As a medical professional, I am sure that this was not his intention. He owes Dr. Manglona and all of the women in our community an apology."

The Women’s Chamber of Commerce on Thursday issued a statement that it is "incensed by Dr. Vince Akimoto’s personal attacks on Dr. Janna Manglona."

"Uttered one day after the centennial anniversary of women’s suffrage, Akimoto’s profanity made it clear that women still have to fight for equality in today’s professional environment, as it is fairly obvious he would not have uttered such derogatory epithets at a male colleague," the chamber stated in the release. "Normalizing this type of language is part of the reason we have such high rates of crimes against women in our community."