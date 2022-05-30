Women's substance abuse recovery center could open in 2023

It has been nearly 2-1/2 years since the Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority contracted out the construction of the Salvation Army Lighthouse Recovery Center for Women, and it appears that it will take another eight months for the project to be substantially completed.

The center is intended for women who often face additional challenges when seeking substance abuse treatment, such as child care.

The existing Salvation Army Lighthouse Recovery Center receives calls "all the time" from women interested in treatment, according to Valerie Reyes, the LRC director. She estimates that they've received more than 15 calls since the women's center was announced in the media.

Women can seek residential treatment services right now through New Beginnings, the drug and alcohol treatment program run by the Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center. Reyes said they have been routing women to the program. Some women have expressed interest in treatment but would like to wait until the LRC women's center is open, she added.

Inland Builders was awarded the $2.35 million in federally funded women's center project in January 2020, but ran into obstacles as the COVID-19 pandemic hit the island, resulting in government shutdowns. The project's building permit wasn't fully approved until May 2021.

The company fully mobilized to the worksite at Tiyan in September 2021, but encountered challenges with regard to manpower and the availability of materials and equipment, according to GHURA documents.

With these delays and challenges, Inland Builders is seeking a $217,000 change order to address additional costs for materials and labor related to mechanical works, electrical works and site works. GHURA documents stated that the company has submitted supporting documents, price quotes and "acceptable rationales" for the change order.

The GHURA architectural and engineering section supports the proposal and recommended its approval, but the GHURA board has not yet issued a decision due to technical difficulties with live broadcasting during their meeting this month.

GHURA architectural and engineering manager Sonny Perez said they anticipate substantial completion of the women's center by January 2023. Substantial completion would mean the facility can be occupied and used.

However, Reyes said they are told the facility would be "ready to go" for March 2023.

There is still a pending structural steel order, and Perez said they'll see if that will lead to a major change order but added that there may be ways to mitigate that.

A significant delay was due to waiting for approval of the building permit. Perez said paperwork for a building permit goes through 14 agencies, and it is often procedural to hold off on material orders until reviews are completed. This is especially true for the Guam Environmental Protection Agency and Department of Public Works, he added.

There is a good chance GHURA would have to absorb additional costs if materials are ordered prematurely and a problem comes down the line, according to Perez.

"That question was asked sometime ... in late 2020, if we as GHURA, should already order and pay for the materials before the construction permit was approved. And I wasn't willing to put GHURA at that risk, because I've already gone through it at my former employer ... and my employer had to absorb that change," Perez said.