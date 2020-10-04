Women's treatment issues presented at virtual forum

Guam is behind on the "power curve" with regard to substance abuse treatment and substance abuse education, is in need of more treatment centers and is in need of adequate facilities and staffing.

These were some of the comments from participants in an online survey, mostly involving female participants, on substance abuse conducted by University of Guam social work students.

The results of the survey and a corresponding focus group on women's treatment needs were presented during the second day of a two-day virtual forum on substance use disorders held last week.

"The overall message in the comments that we got was that substance abuse must be addressed and that substance abuse was a public health concern and we need to shift away from viewing it as a criminal act," said Brianna Duenas, one of the students presenting the survey.

The driving force behind these projects was the increasing number of women seeking drug treatment services on island. Admissions to drug treatment increased by 138% over the last decade, going from 148 women in 2009 to 353 in 2019, according to the data presented at the forum.

While aimed at women, the survey was open to the public and nearly 20% of respondents were male. More than 170 responded.

Women accounted for the majority, at 78%, while the remaining respondents identified as "other" or preferred not to say.

The vast majority, 93%, said they were not currently experiencing problems with drug or alcohol use but about 30% said they attempted or are attempting to address problem substance use, while a little more than 23% said they participated or sought services through a substance abuse prevention/intervention program.

The next series of questions were for those who sought services.

A treatment center was the most utilized, at about 85%. This is followed by community events at 17% and rounded off by counseling, therapy sessions, Alcoholics Anonymous meetings or a 12-step program.

Wait times appeared relatively short, with about 75% stating they waited zero to 30 days for services while the rest waited one to three months. Moreover, 61% said they were not placed on a waitlist, and for those who were on a waitlist, 30 days or less was the majority's experience. Others waited one to three months, or longer.

However, only 46% strongly agreed that they did not wait long to receive services. Just as many felt neutral, while only about 8% disagreed. The majority, 51% strongly agreed that services were conducted in a timely manner, while 43% felt neutral.

The trend continues with the treatment experience. About 53% strongly agreed that the treatment experience was overall excellent. Nearly as many, 44%, said they felt neutral about the matter. About 61% agreed that services were helpful while 33% felt neutral and 5% disagreed.

Regardless, nearly 93% felt there is a need for more treatment options on Guam and about 96% felt there is a need for a women's rehabilitation center.

Twenty-four people – treatment providers as well as recovering individuals – participated in the focus group.

The group found six barriers that women experience when seeking treatment: child care options; limited bed space, as the Oasis Empowerment Center runs the only women's residential treatment program for now; reliable transportation; lack of support at home; education and testing and identification requirements.

"On Guam there is a lack of awareness regarding addiction and mental health issues, which results in social stigmatization, which leads to blaming, shaming and ostracizing members who are in recovery," said Gabrielle Ulloa, a presenter for the focus group.

Some of the solutions forwarded to address these issues include building another residential care center, hiring more certified female peer specialists to provide a woman's perspective on the process of treatment and a group residential home with a day care component.

In addition to Oasis, The Salvation Army is hoping to construct a women's recovery center in Tiyan.

The group also identified two stigmas that women experience with substance abuse issues: that women trade sex for drugs and are belittled and labeled "chronic" when impacted by drugs or alcohol, and that women should not be addicted to drugs, which ties into social stereotypes of women.

Focus group participants ultimately concluded that Guam services are adequate in terms of quality but not quantity. There are many qualified students but not enough services. Lack of transportation also hinders adequate access to services.