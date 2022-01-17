Women's workshop in Malesso this weekend

A two-day workshop and retreat focusing on personal and professional development for women is being held Jan. 21 and 22 in Malesso. While the workshop is directed at women, men will also be allowed to register.

Meg Tyquiengco and Rasmeet Sachdej will facilitate the "Creating Your New Normal" workshop at the idyllic Merizo Seaside B&B, a spacious, beachfront getaway near the entrance to Malesso village.

For more information, call Meg Tyquiengco at 671-483-9456 or Rasmeet Sachdej at 671-687-4717.

According to Tyquiengco, who was general manager at Xerox for a decade, the workshop is for people to give themselves the gift of time, focus on what they have, what they want to do and what they want to be.

"We're coming out of the second year of COVID, and we want people to gain clarity in the present situation," said Tyquiengco. "What are your values, and what are the stories you are telling yourself about A, your life; and B, COVID."

She added, "We're never going back to normal, so we have to create a new normal."

The main focus is women "because women have differing problems from men," said co-facilitator Sachdej.

"We are both moms and working moms, so we really know how hard it is to put ourselves at the top of our priorities list."

Adds Sachdej: "Sometimes moms can feel guilt by trying to get some time to themselves, because you can be so busy taking care of everyone else but yourself."

A significant part of the dialogue, according to Tyquiengco, will revolve around values.

"There are several contexts when discussing values with individuals – security and safety, love and belonging, confidence and competence, personal growth, even having fun and recreation," she said. "But it's really about finding your purpose."

Tyquiengco demonstrated an interactive technique using photo cards designed to spur deeper discussion on relevant topics.

"Sometimes it will be one-on-one sessions, or workshop participants might be set in groups of four to develop dialogue," she said.

"Also, what's said in the room stays in the room," stresses Tyquiengco.

"We use these visuals to help people to gain self-awareness," said Sachdej. "A lot of people aren't even completely aware of their current situation."

Tyquiengco draws parallels on her 35 years experience in the corporate world to the development workshops: "It really takes extreme responsibility, taking control of your own thoughts and behavior and stop complaining and making excuses."