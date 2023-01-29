Kenneth Swanson, who was recently hired to be the next superintendent of the Guam Department of Education, won’t officially begin the new position until July. With that start date months away, the Guam Education Board appointed Judith Won Pat to be the interim superintendent of public schools.

The importance of selecting the right person for the position was highlighted by board member Ron McNinch.

“Whoever we select tonight, our critical task at hand, immediately in the next two to three months, will be our budget. Whoever we select will need to help us navigate that budget process,” McNinch said during a meeting held Friday.

This year, GDOE is set to be audited by the Office of Public Accountability, as well as engage in budgetary talks with the newly convened 37th Guam Legislature.

Won Pat was nominated and unanimously voted for by the board Friday, after a brief discussion by members regarding her availability and experience.

GEB member Angel Sablan raised a brief concern over whether or not Won Pat would accept the nomination.

But GEB Chairwoman Mary Okada, in response, said she reached out to Won Pat during the board meeting via text message, based on Sablan’s request, and asked if she would accept the nomination for appointment.

“Her response is yes, even for March 1,” Okada told Sablan during the meeting.

Won Pat is no stranger to the education scene, having worked as an educator, principal and as the legislative committee chair of education during her time as a senator. GEB member Maria Gutierrez, who also happens to be the longest-serving GEB member, recalled their previous working relationship.

“I have worked with Dr. Won Pat when she left F.B. Leon Guerrero (Middle School) and went to (Vicente S.A. Benavente Middle School). She was on the committee on education for a long time, so she knows her way around. I feel very comfortable when we go down to the Legislature, to defend our budget, that she knows how to work with the Legislature,” Gutierrez said.

Sen. Chris Barnett, the current chairman of the legislative education committee, was pleased to hear of Won Pat's appointment.

“To say Speaker Won Pat brings a lot of experience to the table is quite an understatement. I’m excited for a productive partnership. She told me she’s going to work tirelessly for our children. That’s the kind of commitment it’s going to take from all of us to make the improvements our students and our schools desperately need,” Barnett said.

The successful appointment of Won Pat frees up Frank Cooper-Nurse, the department’s deputy superintendent handling finances, to, once again, focus on GDOE’s budget, which will be up for review by the GEB and senators this year.

Cooper-Nurse’s last day as acting superintendent is Feb. 3. Won Pat will begin processing Monday and the board hopes to have her ready to take the reins.

“But not more than 30 days, per Superintendent Cooper-Nurse, she’s available to start as early as next week, depending on how she processes through,” Okada said.

Won Pat was unanimously appointed acting superintendent from the completion of her onboarding until June 30, in time for Swanson’s first day on the job, which is set for July 1.