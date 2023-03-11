Won Pat: Barnett bill on faster school inspections not realistic

A bill designed to expedite the process that ensures schools are complying with health and safety standards is unrealistic, according to Guam Department of Education acting Superintendent Judi Won Pat.

Thursday evening, lawmakers of the 37th Guam Legislature heard testimony during the public hearing for Bill 29-37, which was introduced by Sen. Chris Barnett in response to a number of reports of health violations and disclosures of schools failing inspections, which, under current law, would not close campuses until next year.

The bill, which has since been sponsored by 14 of the body's 15 senators, if passed, would move up GDOE's compliance schedule in line with Department of Public Health and Social Services rules and regulations for school building sanitation.

Currently, GDOE schools have until 2024 to comply with and be subject to sanitary rules, but passage of the bill would move that deadline to be fully compliant by the start of next school year - this fall.

Won Pat, who has been on the job as acting GDOE superintendent for a little more than a month now, although recognizing the "need for urgency" and "immediate action," told senators Bill 29-37 would not provide a "realistic timeline" to address the issue.

Instead, she and others testified, it would bring the real risk of widespread school closures.

"The threat of school closures will not move things along faster. Our recommendation is to keep the timeline stipulated by the original law for June 2024," said Won Pat. She said, during her short tenure, she has put in place an aggressive but achievable plan to ensure compliance with health rules and complete needed repairs to get campuses up to par.

Won Pat's plan, she said, is in the works.

The ongoing effort involves American Rescue Plan funds that need to be spent by December 2024. The federal money will be spent not only on capital improvement projects, but also as a funding source for supplies and materials needed by school staff who are now conducting self-inspections following DPHSS criteria and creating rapid response teams to address immediate issues.

"With all of this in the works, I am asking you to trust in our planning and efforts," Won Pat told lawmakers.

Domino effect

Following Won Pat's testimony, DPHSS chief environmental health officer Tom Nadeau reinforced the idea of the bill being unrealistic, primarily for his department, because of the strain it would put not only on DPHSS staff, but also on other establishments that need to be inspected and services the division's staff provides to prospective businesses and employees.

Nadeau said in order to inspect all local schools, because the bill does not specify whether private schools and colleges are included, it would take more than two years to become compliant with the bill.

Then, with the demands of the inspections, Nadeau added, it would consume the time of DPHSS staff and lead them to neglect inspections of restaurants, salons and goods that are shipped to the island, and may even lead to a rise of mosquito-borne diseases such as dengue fever - all tasks shouldered by the same inspectors who would be forced to prioritize school assessments.

Nadeau then said DPHSS "understands the intent" of Bill 29-37, however, but is "not overly confident that it will work in the long run."

"What success that may occur if implemented will likely be fleeting," Nadeau added.

Lawmakers respond

The testimony led multiple senators to respond that they've heard the same "excuses" to delay fixing the schools for years.

Although feeling discouraged, Barnett, in particular, remained optimistic Bill 29-37 could work.

"I just think that people elected us to do the drastic things to get things to change and I just feel like, ... we've heard all this before and that's why this bill is something different. It's forcing us to do what we have not done ever and that's why I think it's the solution," said Barnett.

The freshman lawmaker referred to a comment made by a Parent-Teacher Organization member from Luis P. Untalan Middle School in Barrigada, Joe Cruz, who supported the measure.

"I agree with Mr. Cruz that if we can shut down a restaurant for rats jumping table to table, where the inspection is prompted by a customer complaint, then why do the complaints of our students and our teachers and our staff fall on deaf ears?"