Won Pat-Borja heads Chamorro Affairs in addition to Commission on Decolonization

Commission on Decolonization Executive Director Melvin Won Pat-Borja is now also the president of the Department of Chamorro Affairs.

The DCA board of trustees on Thursday morning adopted a resolution appointing Won Pat-Borja as the new department president, during a Zoom meeting.

"Yes, I am ready," Won Pat-Borja said when asked by a board member whether he's ready to carry the ball.

"I'm not going to sugarcoat it. I'm definitely very anxious about the amount of work that this entails, but it doesn't change the fact that I'm very passionate about this work and I understand the value of it. I know that it's very important for our people."

He told the DCA board he specifically asked not to be relieved of his duties at the Commission on Decolonization, "even though it means extra work for me."

"The work that the Department of Chamorro Affairs and the work of the Commission on Decolonization really run very parallel to each other. We need each other to be successful," he said.

Most of the board members lauded him for taking up the cudgels for the department.

Won Pat-Borja's appointment comes months after the Oct. 30 resignation of Arlene Santos as DCA president.