Won Pat confirms delegate run

Former Speaker Judi Won Pat has confirmed she's running for the nonvoting delegate seat in the U.S. House of Representatives in this year's election, while other former senators seek a comeback in the Guam Legislature.

"For now, I'll confirm I'm running for Congress," Won Pat told The Guam Daily Post.

Political campaign signs have started to spring up in some of Guam's high-traffic areas for what's hoped to be a post-pandemic election.

Former Sen. Kelly Marsh, a Democrat, confirmed Tuesday she's considering running again for senator this year, after receiving her requested senatorial candidate packet from the Guam Election Commission.

Also eyeing potential runs were former Republican Sens. Louise Muna and Jesse Lujan.

Won Pat, a former chairperson of the Democratic Party of Guam, requested and received a delegate candidate packet from GEC.

She served nine terms in the Guam Legislature, and was the first woman to serve as speaker. She's among the children of the first Guam delegate to Congress, Antonio Won Pat.

Incumbent Del. Michael San Nicolas has repeatedly said he's eyeing a gubernatorial run, but so far has not announced a decision about whether he would seek reelection or contest the seat at Adelup.

Fellow Democrat Sen. Telena Nelson picked up both a delegate packet and a senatorial packet, but has not made an announcement on which office she will seek.

On the Republican side, Sen. James Moylan announced his delegate bid and filed his organizational report March 17, which means he can start raising and spending campaign funds in excess of $250.

The Republican Party of Guam and two political action groups so far have joined candidate teams in filing their organizational reports so they can start raising funds.

April 19 is the first day to file for candidacy for the primary election for governor, lieutenant governor, senator, delegate and attorney general.

Guam's primary election is Aug. 27, and the general election is Nov. 8.

'Strategic spots'

Roy A.B. Quinata is among the first, if not the first, potential senatorial candidate to put up campaign signs, including those located in Tamuning and Mangilao.

Quinata, 25, said his team started putting up 8-foot-by-16-foot campaign signs Monday, making sure they picked the best, most visible spots.

"Strategic spots are important, especially with gubernatorial signs coming up soon as well. We want to make sure we got the spots right," said Quinata, a Democrat and currently a community liaison in the Office of Sen. Amanda Shelton. "Some have started their campaign stickers, we started with our signs. While they currently look big, people will realize they're normal size when others also start putting up their own signs."