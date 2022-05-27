Won Pat officially enters delegate race

Former Speaker and former Democratic Party of Guam Chair Judi Won Pat on Thursday filed her candidacy for delegate, vowing to be Guam's "assertive but humble" voice in Congress.

Guam not only has a strategic military value, but also is the "bridge between America and Asia," so it's important that Guam's delegate be bold but strategic and unwavering but mindful, Judi Won Pat said.

"We may be small, but our value is greater than our size," Judi Won Pat said. "We have so much value – more than we've been told. I will not quit until those in Washington recognize our worth."

Judi Won Pat, a longtime senator and educator, filed her candidacy for delegate to the U.S. House of Representatives around noon Thursday at the Guam Election Commission, with her children, other family members and supporters by her side. The filing was followed by a press conference at Asiga in Tamuning.

"I’m running because Guam needs a voice in Congress to fight for fairness and equity, as Americans; to remind them that we are families in need of support in our homeland," she said. "We are business owners in need of assistance. We are veterans in need of benefits earned and we are stewards of resources in need of protection. We are Guam first. We deserve all of it. And we needed it yesterday."

If victorious, Judi Won Pat said, she would work toward being a member of the U.S. House Armed Services Committee because of the significant military presence and impact on Guam, and the Natural Resources Committee, which has oversight of insular areas such as Guam.

"The bulk of the work will be at the committee level," she told The Guam Daily Post, adding that she also would like to be on the House Veterans Affairs Committee, given the large population of veterans on Guam.

While she has made a name of her own, being the first woman to serve as speaker of the Guam Legislature, Judi Won Pat is following in the footsteps of her father, the first Guam delegate to Congress, Antonio Won Pat. Guam's airport is named after him.

"Like my father, I grew up the smallest of the group and had to fight to be seen and heard. Fight for what’s fair," Judi Won Pat said.

Judi Won Pat served nine terms in the Guam Legislature. She worked more than two decades in Guam's public schools as a teacher, guidance counselor and principal.

"The people of Guam are hardworking and we are fierce in the way we defend what’s ours – our families, our homes, our way of life. With this campaign, I am committed to working for our families, our economy, and our environment so that Guam is truly a better place for all of us to live and thrive," she said.

Judi Won Pat is facing off against Sen. Telena Nelson in the Democratic primary for delegate. Nelson filed her delegate candidacy in April.

On the Republican side, Sen. James Moylan is the only one who has announced running for delegate so far, but he has not filed his candidacy papers.

June 28 is the last day to file candidacy for the primary elections. Judi Won Pat is the eighth individual to file candidacy as of Thursday, according to GEC.