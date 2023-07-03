The thought of postponing the start of the new school year has crossed Guam Department of Education officials' minds, but, according to acting Superintendent Judi Won Pat, it's easier said than done.

The real crux, Won Pat said, is the criteria surrounding sanitary inspections for schools.

“We are bound by several things. One is the number of instructional days that we must uphold by law. The other is we have a board-union contract with teachers that we can’t just say we are going to delay school and you’re going to go on vacation. We still have to pay for that,” Won Pat said.

"Then, when you miss so many days, you still have to make up for those days, and when and where to extend the summer to be able to make up school days. There’s a lot of problems," she added.

Sanitary permits for all 41 GDOE schools expired Friday, leaving each school facing potential closure should they not be inspected by Public Health or fail inspection before the start of the school year, which is in six weeks.

While GDOE wouldn't give details on which schools will be ready to open because the plans haven't been solidified, Won Pat said the school system has an idea.

“We have an idea of which schools actually will not open in three months, but I am not going to put it out there. I don’t want anyone to panic yet,” she said. 'We still are doing the assessments. We’re working hard with all the supplies that we are getting now for all the purchase orders that have been cut, ... to go in there and get the skilled laborers to help us. Then will we really know."

Sen. Frank Blas Jr. asked, “When are we going to know what we need to know before the six weeks comes up? In other words, do you have a timeline, decision timelines?”

Won Pat said GDOE officials had a color-coded system identifying which schools could open on time and which schools would be able to open later in the year, based on the tier of work that needs to be done to comply with Public Law 37-4.

"In some of our schools, we can’t go in yet because they have no power for us to determine really whether that school can open in two weeks or … a school that will be open after three months, but we are getting the assessment every week,” Won Pat said.

“When will we make that determination so that you can move on to the next one? ... When can we expect to hear about this or at least your community?” Blas asked the acting superintendent.

Inspection standards

Blas, whose wife is a teacher at Adacao Elementary School in Mangilao, said there may be an issue with the standard operating procedures governing sanitary inspections that will set up GDOE for failure.

"Some of the demerits were based on the structural design of the school that the school had. How did it pass to begin with?” Blas asked.

He said GDOE needs to sit down with the Department of Public Health and Social Services to go over the criteria set for inspection of schools.

“This is what I have already asked my deputies to do, is to go have the principals go through this and really be very reasonable and realistic about the (standard operating procedures) and come down to the Legislature and ask you to amend it. Because if you don’t amend this, we are going to be continually getting those demerits,” Won Pat said.

Won Pat, who was a senator for 18 years, said sometimes legislation can contain mistakes because it may be modeled on another state's law, and not specifically for the island.

“That’s the exact same thing with the (standard operating procedures) because they are not designed for Guam, for tropic weather, and that’s why we need to seriously look at this. I can’t do this by tomorrow. But I am telling you this now because it is definitely something that has to be done,” Won Pat told senators. "My principals will be able to compile all of that information, then be able to present it to you, so that hopefully you will be able to amend the (standard operating procedures) or the rules and regulations.

Blas said GDOE should redirect focus toward the students and ensuring that everything is in place to move forward with education, even with potential school closures.

“I think if we focus on student learning, the infrastructure will just fall in place,” Blas said.