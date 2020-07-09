'Won't be homeless': $20.8M aid for jobless released soon

When Shirley Mae Taisacan received her unemployment benefit, paying her apartment rent was the priority.

"I paid it all off, up to this month," Taisacan, 57, said Wednesday. "I won't be homeless."

Earlier, she shared her fear of being homeless if she can't pay rent for an extended period.

Taisacan was furloughed from the Hyatt Regency Guam on April 5 and never imagined she would be forced to apply for federal food assistance.

Taisacan is one of the thousands who immediately applied for and received their initial federally funded unemployment benefits.

On Wednesday, the governor's office announced many more should receive their unemployment benefits next week, following the planned release of another $20.8 million on July 13.

The fourth batch of unemployment aid payment covers error-free claims filed through June 16.

At the governor's COVID-19 press conference, spokeswoman Krystal Paco-San Agustin said this brings the total amount of Pandemic Unemployment Assistance payments, plus taxes, to about $140.6 million.

Patience

Taisacan said over the past few weeks, the Hyatt has been calling back employees, including her, to work for a limited number of days every week since tourism has not reopened yet.

Working up to three days a week as a maintenance staff, she said, is much better than not having work at all, she said.

She asked other people to "be patient" as they wait for their unemployment assistance.

"Continue to pray and follow up with (Guam Department of) Labor if you believe your application has an error because this is an assistance that's available to displaced workers like us," she said. "As long as the government is standing for us, our sun will rise."

Some $41 million in benefits and taxes have been processed for this week's release, and this has been a source of relief for many.

Nearly 34,000 displaced workers

As of Wednesday, 33,812 workers have been laid off, furloughed or had work hour cuts as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic since March.

This is based on the reporting of 1,905 employers via hireguam.com, according to Hannah Cho, a special projects coordinator at Labor.

Total initial unemployment claims filed is about 27,000, leaving more than 6,000 displaced workers still not filing a claim. Some are facing obstacles making an unemployment claim due to a lack of documents such as prior pay stubs and employer certifications.