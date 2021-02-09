Lorensa Tommy, 52, was walking out of a store in Anigua when she spotted a wallet on the ground Monday morning.

Inside the wallet was more than $2,000 in cash, a Social Security card, federal identification cards that allow the holder to access military bases, and other important items.

"If I was the person who lost the wallet, I would feel terribly sad. I needed to return the wallet to him because that's what people should do when they find something important," Tommy told The Guam Daily Post.

The owner of the lost wallet is Saterson B. Delo Santos, a 30-year-old father of three.

"Words are not enough to thank her for finding it and returning it," Delo Santos said, after he got his wallet back from Tommy.

He searched frantically for the wallet, which contained his important ID cards.

"I was so stressed out when I realized I lost it and I was ready to shut down for the day until I was told somebody found it," Delo Santos, originally from Pohnpei, said.

Then he got word that somebody found his wallet and was looking for him.

Tommy asked for her cousin, former Chuuk lawmaker Pandi Suzuki, to help him find the owner. Suzuki, administrator of the Facebook page Ran Annim News-Chuuk, posted a lost-and-found message on the page, as well as on Guam Grabs.

People who knew Delo Santos saw the posts.

What other people said

Tommy said while most people were supportive, there were some who told her to keep the money and toss out the wallet, but she knew exactly what to do – return it with everything intact.

"If you're the owner of that wallet, won't you want the person who found it to return it to you? I opened the wallet to see who owned it and couldn't find a number so I asked for help to find the owner. I told my cousin about it," Tommy said.

Tommy, originally from Chuuk, said she works as a security guard at Denanche' Security Agency. She went to buy water, sugar and a phone card from the store when she found the wallet. Monday was her day off, she said.

She personally handed the wallet to Delo Santos, who offered her a $100 gift for her gesture.

"I thank her so much. I can't thank her enough. It's good to know good people doing good things," Delo Santos said. "Most importantly, I got my SS card, my base access and other IDs, or I would have to start over again. About five years ago, I also lost my wallet and I recovered it also with all my IDs in there but the cash was gone."

Tommy said it "feels so good" to do kindness for people, much more than the cash gift she got on her day off from work.

"His wife also called me, thanking me for returning the wallet," she said. "I hope people do the same thing when they find someone's wallet or other things."

'Act of honesty, kindness'

Sen. Clynton Ridgell on Monday expressed thankfulness to Tommy "for being a great representative of Micronesian culture."

"There are a lot of false negative stereotypes of the Micronesian culture but this act of honesty and kindness is a prime example of the true Micronesian culture," Ridgell said. "A culture in which neighbors look out for one another and individuals often put others, the family, and the community before themselves."

The senator said "the Micronesian community is also made up of many devout Christians both Catholics and Protestants alike and this is also a prime example of the values taught in the Holy Bible."

Suzuki said it's good to know that people do "the right thing" when faced with the situation.

"The lost wallet is now back to its owner. We all should do our part looking out for each other," he said.