Repairs and renovations to restroom and shower facilities at a temporary shelter site at the Paseo de Susana for Guam's homeless population are expected to be completed within five days, according to Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.

When the site will open is not yet known but officials have committed to having a plan in place shortly.

The plan to shelter the homeless during the COVID-19 pandemic is undergoing fine-tuning by the Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority, according to Director Ray Topasna.

"Please keep in mind that we have to be extremely cautious that we don't create an environment that promotes the spread of COVID-19. There are shelters throughout the U.S. where this has occurred," Topasna said over the weekend. "As the governor has committed, we will have a plan in place very shortly. And while some may not agree with the final decision, the plan takes into consideration all scenarios. During a pandemic, best homeless shelter practices may not necessarily apply."

There were 875 homeless people on Guam as of the 2019 Point In Time Count and two homeless individuals are among the island's positive COVID-19 cases.

Sen. James Moylan has been submitting letters to the governor regarding the situation. The latest came on April 18.

Moylan suggested creating a one-stop transitional center and testing those within the homeless population prior to setting them up at a shelter.

"In summary, we do hope that some actions are pursued to address this rising concern. Based on recent numbers associated with this pandemic, it is evident that most of our community seems to be following the policies that are in place with your executive orders, to assist in starving this virus," Moylan wrote.

"However, all aspects, including those who are the most vulnerable, particularly our homeless population, need to also be prioritized. Once again, while we don't anticipate a formal response to our letter, we join many of our residents, including village mayors, in awaiting the activity being requested for consideration by this letter."

Homeless populations are considered at high risk of exposure and of spreading COVID-19 through panhandling and congregating.

Additional risk factors include existing medical conditions and the lack of access to preventative health care.

Recently announced expanded testing initiatives will include homeless individuals, according to Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.

Remaining concern

Discussions over a temporary homeless shelter had been taking place since the end of March.

The reason it's taken so long, the governor said Monday, "is because we've had to have people out there to identify the sites and ... also come in and make an assessment of the site."

The site has been approved and repairs are taking place, she added. The main concern has been obtaining tents.

Leon Guerrero said her administration is trying to see if the Federal Emergency Management Agency will allow use of their tents. Otherwise, there is no immediate access to tents on Guam and they may have to be purchased off island.

"Since the last part of March when we started doing this, it's been maybe two and a half weeks since a suggestion had been made, evaluations had been made and regulatory requirements had been met. And now we're going to implement it," the governor said.