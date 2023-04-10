Work to remove medians begins today

The heavy haul transport of components for the new power plant being built in Ukudu is more than halfway complete, with fewer than ten more transports to go, according to a press release from the companies involved in the transport.

Transports have been halted during Holy Week and the following week, while schoolchildren are on spring break, with the next heavy haul transport scheduled for 4:30 p.m. April 22.

However, there are a series of lane closures that can be expected in the coming days as workers remove medians for the impending transport.

Temporary lane closures will occur between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The schedule of closures, which is subject to change, is as follows:

April 10 to 13: St. John's School intersection, Upper Tumon.

April 10 to 13: Route 14A intersection, near Kmart, Upper Tumon.

April 14 to 18: Ilipog Drive intersection, near GTA, Upper Tumon.

April 14 to 18: Route 10A intersection, near Airport Road, Tamuning.

Motorists are encourage to use alternative routes to avoid delays. Transport schedules and alternative routes are available at poweronthemove.org.