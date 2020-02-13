Workers' comp reform now law

Acting Gov. Josh Tenorio has signed two bills updating workers' compensation laws on Guam.

The first measure, now Public Law 35-65, improves the island's 30-year-old compensation rates as well as authorizes facilities other than the Guam Memorial Hospital Emergency Department to see employees who wish to file claims.

The second bill, now Public Law 35-66, imposes fines ranging from $250 to $25,000 for employers who violate their obligations under workers' compensation law. It also changes the makeup of the Workers' Compensation Commission, impaneling more subject matter experts and allowing for long-distance conferencing.

Sen. Regine Biscoe Lee authored the laws.

"For a generation, our injured workers haven’t gotten what they’re due, but that ends today," Lee stated through a press release. "This needed lifeline is now going to be automatically updated whenever the minimum wage rises - an incremental process that is fair to both employer and employee. These new laws show the transformative good that happens when active stakeholders are met by a legislative will to do what’s right."

Tenorio thanked Lee for her advocacy.

"I am also grateful to her colleagues for recognizing that now was the time to act. Those receiving these benefits were injured on the job and they shouldn’t be injured twice because our government failed to adjust these rates after more than 30 years," Tenorio stated in a press release.