Donna Marie Sablan Quichocho, 38, was initially hesitant to get vaccinated but as an employee of a hotel that's gotten busier the past few months, she thought about what she may be bringing home from work to her family.

COVID-19 vaccination is not required or mandated at the hotel in Tumon where she works, she said, but she saw the importance of getting fully vaccinated.

"I wanted to be safe for myself, those around me, and my family," the mother of a 2-year-old boy said. Most of the employees at the hotel, she said, have been fully vaccinated.

Outside of the government of Guam, mandatory COVID-19 vaccination isn't widespread - but some employers said most of their employees have gotten vaccinated anyway.

At Micronesia Mall, COVID-19 vaccination is not required among employees but it is "presently still strongly recommended," according to Micronesia Mall General Manager Fred Yamon.

Most of the mall employees have already been fully vaccinated, he said.

The mall's owner has also provided the government of Guam a free venue to hold COVID-19 vaccination clinics to the general public.

Among those who availed of the free vaccinations at the mall were those who said their employers - from construction companies to restaurants - highly recommend that they get fully vaccinated.

Pay-Less Supermarkets, one of the largest private employers on Guam, said most of its employees have been fully vaccinated although it's not mandatory.

"Our company did not issue a vaccine mandate. As employees of an essential business which remained open throughout the pandemic, most of our employees understood how critical it was to protect themselves and their families and willingly got vaccinated," Pay-Less Markets Inc. Chief People Officer Kate G. Baltazar-Dodge said.

Pay-Less' Oka SuperDrug Pharmacy has had the ability to administer the Moderna vaccine since March, she said, and they have highly encouraged employees and their families to get vaccinated.

Baltazar-Dodge said they have coordinated appointments for counseling sessions for employees and eligible family members with their licensed pharmacist Karen Song.

"This allowed for the opportunity to answer any questions and allay any concerns they may have about the vaccine," she said.

"Our company is proud to support and contribute to our island’s vaccination efforts, for the health and safety of everyone in our community," Baltazar-Dodge said.

First Hawaiian Bank is among businesses on Guam now requiring COVID-19 vaccination, although most of its employees on island have already been fully vaccinated, FHB Senior Vice President and Guam-CNMI Region Manager Ed Untalan said.

Catherine Castro, president of the Guam Chamber of Commerce, said while the Chamber does not mandate actions such as vaccination for its membership, it provides information and options for their consideration.

The Chamber is the island's largest business organization with more than 400 members, representing a wide variety of small to large businesses.

It provided webinars about COVID-19 vaccination, and supported and disseminated information about the vaccination clinics available throughout the island, Castro said.

"We have encouraged our members to hold vaccination clinics at their place of business and provided resources on how to go about doing this. We have disseminated flyers and guidelines to maintain safety in the workplace while continuously reminding the business community about the importance of vaccination," she said.

The Chamber has also partnered with other organizations in all aspects of reviving the businesses and tourism industry "in a safe manner," Castro said.

"The entire business community of Guam is doing the best it can to stay in business given the circumstances we are in," she said. "The economy has certainly benefited from the various military exercises and recent ship visits. We are extremely pleased and encouraged by the Air V&V program, especially with the success of the program with Taiwanese citizens."

Guam's revised projected arrivals for fiscal 2021, which ends next month, is 50,000, a 97% decrease compared with more than 1.6 million visitors the year before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Visitors are returning in trickles as the main tourism markets of Korea, Japan and Taiwan are still dealing with surges and still low vaccination coverage.