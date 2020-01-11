3 workers hurt at Saipan casino construction site

SAIPAN – Three workers were injured when a scaffolding collapsed at the Imperial Pacific International casino and resort construction site in Saipan around 11 a.m. Friday.

Sources said one of the workers was on a platform when it collapsed, and that he fell from the second floor to the first. Another worker got hit in the head by an object that fell from the second floor. The third worker also got hit in the head “by something,” a source said, adding that “one of the workers has laceration to his head while another has laceration to his side.”

Imperial Pacific International's offices were raided last year.

The District Court for the Northern Marianas has subpoenaed the records custodian of IPI to testify before a grand jury in connection with search warrants executed by the FBI in Saipan.

The subpoena sought all communications between IPI and Gov. Ralph DLG Torres, discussing and summarizing cash donations to the Friends of Ralph Organization and to any other political campaigns dated on or after Sept. 1, 2013, among other items.

The FBI executed the search and seizure warrant On Nov. 7, 2019.

The governor and IPI have denied any wrongdoing.