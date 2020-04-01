Workers urged to apply for public assistance

As March ends and a new month begins, many household bills will come due.

Cash benefits for the jobless, taxpayer rebates and other federal financial relief are on the way, but for more than 7,000 Guam workers who have seen reduced pay or been laid off or furloughed, bills could start piling up before the federal aid comes in.

Local government officials have estimated it could take two to three weeks before the federal aid arrives.

So what should displaced workers do in the meantime?

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero suggested they call the government of Guam's COVID-19 hotline 311 for help.

That number transfers callers or guides callers to the proper local agencies that will provide help, such as for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also called food stamps, she said.

"We do have public services right now. We have food stamps that they could qualify for, we have public assistance that they could qualify for, they can qualify for Medicaid – they are also getting tax returns out there ... so right now, currently, immediate help will come from those programs," the governor said.

The governor was also asked if there will be a government of Guam order for renters to get a moratorium on rent payments owed to private landlords.

The governor said federal relief money, including jobless benefits, should help island residents pay rent.

"So those dollars should be used toward rental payments," the governor said.

"I think the fact that they can't pay the rent ... is, for all purposes, a rent suspension," the governor said, in response to a question whether she would order private landlords to suspend evictions for failure to pay rent.

The federal government has barred banks, credit unions and other mortgage lenders from foreclosing on homes whose mortgages are in default. For government-owned public housing units funded with federal money, evictions have also been placed on hold.

However, on Guam, senators have not been successful in holding legislative session to discuss a hold on evictions due to nonpayment of rental properties owned by private landlords.