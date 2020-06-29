Workers who refuse to return ineligible for benefits

The Guam Department of Labor issued a reminder Sunday that the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation programs are not available to employees who refuse to go back to work, or those who quit in order to receive benefits.

"Under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, quitting work without good cause to get unemployment benefits is considered fraud," said Labor Director David Dell'Isola. "If an employer calls you back to work and you reject the offer in order to collect benefits, that's also fraud. To qualify for PUA, you must be out of work or unable to go back to work due to one of the COVID-19-related reasons listed under the Act."

The department recently received reports of employees who collected their initial PUA payments who are not returning to work. The Labor Department has said to employees: "You must understand if your employer fires you for not returning to work and you do not have an approved COVID-19-related reason, you are disqualified from receiving further PUA benefits from the date you were fired."

Employers can report firing an employee to pua.fraud@dol.guam.gov. An immediate hold will then be placed on the employee's PUA claim.

'Report all income'

Employees who were on leave but still received their full paycheck from their employers are considered fully employed and are not eligible for PUA for those weeks they received their full paychecks, according to Labor.

Only those employees who were paid a partial or reduced paycheck are considered eligible, but they still must report all income in their weekly claims.

For individuals who worked multiple jobs prior to the pandemic, when applying for unemployment benefits, they must report all income and recent work history. Failure to do so may result in a possible fraud case.

"If you were working two jobs and got furloughed or had your hours reduced from only one job, you still need to include information on both jobs when filing for PUA. If you work a full-time job and a part-time job, but you were only laid off from the part-time job – you are still considered fully employed and do not qualify for PUA," Dell'Isola said. "There is a question in the weekly certifications that asks if you worked or earned wages during the week. Protect yourself and make sure you report all income."

The second batch of unemployment benefit payments, $36.4 million in federal money, is set to hit accounts early this week.

"I want to assure all Guam claimants that this administration will do its best to get every single dollar out to everyone qualified, but we have a responsibility to educate everyone on how seriously the U.S. Department of Labor treats fraudulent claims," Dell'Isola said.

For more information on the unemployment assistance programs, call 311, 735-0527 or 735-0532 on weekdays. For login issues, email webadmin@dol.guam.gov. For claim or weekly certification issues, email pua.hotline@dol.guam.gov.