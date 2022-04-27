Workplace accommodations sought for pregnant, new moms

Newly introduced legislation would make it unlawful for local businesses to not grant “reasonable accommodations” to expecting and new mothers.

Bill 297-36, “The Pregnant Workers Fairness Act,” authored by Vice Speaker Tina Muna Barnes, also builds in statutory protections against the pregnancy-related denial of employment opportunities, adverse actions and mandatory leave policies.

"It's hard to believe, but pregnant workers are not guaranteed the right to reasonable workplace accommodations,” Barnes said. “If temporary job modifications are not provided, such as help with heavy lifting or being provided a chair while on the clock, the health of the mother and pregnancy may be at risk—forcing workers to leave their jobs and unable to provide for their families.”

According to the vice speaker’s office, examples of reasonable accommodations include reassignment to less physically demanding tasks, alternative work stations, periodic breaks, telecommuting and granting exceptions for workplace policies on dress codes, food, and sitting.

Other accommodations that pregnant or new mothers can ask for through the bill are:

• Lifting aids.

• Reserved parking.

• Ergonomic chairs.

• Flexible arrival time.

• Limited overtime.

• Flexible use of leave.

The measure grants exceptions if an employer can demonstrate the accommodation imposes an “undue hardship” on the business’ operations.

“The Pregnant Workers Fairness Act is common-sense legislation that ensures all pregnant workers have access to simple but vital accommodations they need without jumping through legal hoops or risking their employment,” Barnes said.

Should the bill become law, businesses found in violation of the mandates are subject to escalating fines. Workers can also file a civil suit to seek “legal or equitable relief.”

About 31 states have passed similar laws, and federal legislation passed by the U.S. House is currently under consideration by the Senate, according to the Vice Speaker’s office.

