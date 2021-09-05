For the month of September and continuing throughout the fall, the University of Guam’s Isa Psychological Services Center will continue to provide an opportunity for family caregivers of persons with dementia to participate in an online training and certification program called CARES Activities of Daily Living.

This program focuses on learning how to help persons with dementia with the fundamental activities of daily living (ADLs) across all stages of dementia.

The training program includes 10 modules: (1) Dementia and the CARES Approach; (2) Creating Meaning in Activities of Daily Living; (3) Recognizing and Managing Pain; (4) Bathing; (5) Dressing; (6) Eating; (7) Grooming; (8) Mouth Care; (9) Using the Bathroom; and (10) Mobility, Transferring, and Positioning. Participants who complete all 10 modules will receive a certificate of completion and will be eligible for CARES Dementia Certification.

Upcoming modules in September are offered from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesdays and 10 a.m.-noon on Saturdays:

Module 3 – Recognizing and Managing Pain:

• Wednesday, Sept. 8

• Saturday, Sept. 11

Module 4 – Bathing:

• Wednesday, Sept. 22

• Saturday, Sept. 25

The CARES Activities of Daily Living training sessions are part of Isa’s ongoing online support groups for family caregivers of persons with dementia being conducted in collaboration with the UOG School of Health’s Guam/Micronesia Geriatrics Workforce Enhancement Program. Support group sessions are held remotely on Zoom every Wednesday evening and Saturday morning, year-round. The sessions are free of charge to partners, family members, and other caregivers of persons with dementia who have ties to Guam and the Micronesian region.

Upcoming support group sessions in September:

Guam Museum Virtual Tour – Part 2:

• 6 p.m. – 8 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 15

• 10 a.m. – noon, Saturday, Sept. 18

Sharing Caregiver Stories and Finding Support:

• 6 p.m. – 8 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 29

• 10 a.m. – noon, Saturday, Sept. 2

How to participate

To attend a family caregiver online support group, use the following Zoom links or call or email Dr. Iain Twaddle or Nikolas Gutierrez at (671) 735-2883 or isa.tgss@triton.uog.edu or Rhoda Orallo at (671) 735-3277 or nfcspmgr@teleguam.net.

• Wednesday Support Group (6 – 8 p.m.): https://zoom.us/j/92072878067

• Saturday Support Group (10 a.m. – noon): https://zoom.us/j/91243370958

What to expect

All support groups are client-centered and confidential. They provide a safe place to share the stresses and challenges, successes, and rewards of caring for a loved one with dementia with others who may be going through similar experiences. They also provide a forum for caregivers to participate in presentations led by health care professionals and other community members with expertise in dementia care.

The support groups are facilitated by Iain Twaddle, director of Isa Psychological Services Center who holds a doctorate in clinical psychology and is a licensed clinical psychologist; Rhoda Orallo, a social worker with Health Services of the Pacific who holds a master in social work; and Nikolas Gutierrez, a counselor with Isa who holds a bachelor in psychology.