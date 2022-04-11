Workshop tackles fishing, life skills

LIFE SKILL: Jodi Leon Guerrero learns to properly throw a talåya, under the guidance of Peter Blas, during the Life Skills Workshop at the Sagan Bisita in Hågat Saturday morning. Dan Dorr's Team 27, with the support of various government organizations and community groups, hosted the workshop with the goal of empowering Guamanians by teaching skills they can use to enhance their lives. Haruo Simion/The Guam Daily Post