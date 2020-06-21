World of Wonder Childcare and Learning Center held a special “Pizza with Pops” parade on Saturday to celebrate dads.

“We hold Mother’s Day, Father’s Day and Grandparent’s Day events every year,” said school administrator Mynette Gaje Dizon. “And just because we’re closed doesn’t mean we can’t celebrate.”

The school held a Mother’s Day, Pretty in Purple parade. Dizon said it was only fair to hold one for dads. Plus, she said, it’s an opportunity for the kids to see their teachers again as they prepare to welcome children back on Monday.

The preschool and learning center has been closed since March following the public health declaration shutting down most of the private sector and government agencies. And although the Department of Public Health and Social Services officials allowed day care centers to reopen last week Monday, they were restricting occupancy to 25% and day care centers weren’t notified beforehand.

But many, like World of Wonder have taken the time to prepare to reopen their doors under the new health and safety guidelines mandated by Public Health. Additionally, since the initial announcement allowing child care centers to reopen, the occupancy has been increased to 50%. That’s good news as it allows centers to help more families – as many parents are returning to their public and private sector jobs – while also making it financially viable to open centers.

“It’s a great way for teachers and students to see each other again and just remind kids that ‘these are your teachers remember so don’t cry when you come in on Monday,’”, Dizon said. “It’s been three months with mom and dad all day and now they have to come to school.”

“So it’s a good way to say, ‘See you soon!’” Dizon added.