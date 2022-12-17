For the second year in a row, wreaths will be laid upon the graves of military veterans to honor them for their service.

Wreaths Across America is celebrated annually Dec. 17 at the Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia. When P. Tim Aguon, the director of the Guam Office of Veterans Affairs, took the position in 2020, he saw it as a great opportunity to bring the tradition to Guam.

"I always say this, that in every single household on Guam, you're either related to a veteran or you are a veteran. That's why our support and our culture is so close-knit when it comes to veterans and things of that nature. I mean, we're the highest per capita in enlistments, which will give us the highest per capita in veterans, so I think this is a really great event," said Aguon.

Beginning at 8 a.m. today, a motorcade will leave the Yigo Gym on its way to the official ceremony at the Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti, where many were in attendance last year to lay wreaths upon the graves of the fallen service members.

'Find a way to serve'

In line with this year's Wreaths Across America theme, "Find a way to serve," Aguon called on community members who may be unable to join the motorcade or take part in the ceremony to show their support as the motorcade makes its way down Marine Corps Drive.

"They can participate by standing on the side of Marine Drive on the road and waving the American flag, the Guam flag, to also honor the veterans," said Aguon, who recalled some families doing so last year.

"It was very heartwarming and very touching because in the states nationwide, people ... line up on the side of the road to wave their American flag to pay respects to the fallen heroes."