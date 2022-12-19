Well over 100 service members, island dignitaries and family members of service members showed up at the Wreaths Across America event held Saturday at the Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti to remember and honor the legacy of freedom paid at the hands of those who serve in the U.S. military, some who continue to give, some who gave and some who gave all.

“The freedoms that we enjoy today have not come without a price in cemeteries, ... freedom without fear. Many of us here are veterans of wars and conflicts that American has had to fight to protect the innocent and the oppressed. This nation, our island of warriors, has always been the first to stand up for freedom. People from around the world, many of the Guam sons and daughters fought alongside their fellow soldiers, we are here today to say thank you for your sacrifice and for those who have paid the ultimate price,” Tim Aguon, Guam Office of Veterans Affairs director, said during the event.

The Wreaths Across America event recognizes that while there are days set aside during the year to honor service members, such as Memorial Day and Veterans Day, every day of the year military service members preserve the nation's freedoms.

While the event, much like Veterans Day and Memorial Day, is meant to honor and remember the fallen, more importantly, it sets out to remind people it is important to teach younger generations the value of freedom and importance of honoring those who sacrificed to protect those freedoms.

“I’d like to ask the JROTC members that are here today to look out at the crowd, look at the faces and look into the eyes of a veteran or service member in uniform today. In their face you will see the hardship, the strength of their resiliency. In their eyes you will see their love of sacrifice, willing to give it all. In that message, which is the teaching part here, the value of freedom is never free,” Aguon said.

Shanice Cruz brought her 8-year-old son to the event to honor her father, who retired from the Army.

“I think it's really important for my son to learn the sacrifices others have made by serving in the military. Especially during the holidays because not everyone gets to celebrate with their family because they are out there serving the country so we can enjoy our freedom,” Cruz said. “I was a military brat, so I grew up with my dad sometimes being gone because of a mission or deployment."

The event wasn’t about decorating veterans’ graves, but instead to teach about the significance each wreath represents.

Each wreath placed on a veteran's grave Saturday was made of 10 balsam bouquets, which represent the 10 special qualities veterans embody. These traits include the belief in the greater good, love for each other, strength, work ethic and character, honesty and integrity, as well as humility, selflessness and modesty.

The evergreen signifies longevity and endurance, the forest scent signifies purity and simplicity, the red bow signifies the great sacrifice and the circular shape signifies eternity.

Each aspect of the day’s event carried meaning, even the way wreaths were placed on the graves of service members. It all tied into Wreaths Across America’s mission remember the fallen, honor those who served and teach the nation's children the value of freedom.

Roy Gamboa, a veteran, brought his 9 year-old son, RJ Gamboa, to the event. RJ Gamboa, dressed in a camouflage military uniform like those he was there to honor, placed a wreath on one of the graves that bore an American Flag.

"My son has been a huge supporter of our armed services and shows his pride at many military and veteran events,” Roy Gamboa said. "I hope he learned to honor those service members that came before him and continues to learn more about our island's history and the sacrifices of our men and women of Guam."

Attendees of the event were instructed how to carry out the task and, most importantly, to remember each fallen veteran by saying the veteran’s name out loud, an act meant to keep the veteran's memory alive and reflect upon and honor the sacrifice each veteran made with a moment of silence.

Parents in attendance were encouraged to teach children how veterans influenced lives and the nation over the years.