At least three potential write-in candidates for the primary election have notified the Guam Election Commission, days before the start of early voting on July 30.

Among the potential write-ins are Republican Gregorio "Greg" Calvo Jr., who wants to run for Tamuning mayor; Republican Michael "Mike" Lasiste, who wants to run for Tamuning vice mayor; and Jonathan Diaz, who wants to run for delegate to Congress.

The names were confirmed by GEC Executive Director Maria Pangelinan, who said it's not a requirement for any potential write-in candidates to notify GEC of their intention.

However, some potential write-in hopefuls would request GEC to accept some variations of their names to count toward a write-in vote for them, Pangelinan said.

Lasiste, in a phone interview Tuesday, said he launched his write-in campaign focused on helping to ensure the safety and security of residents in Tamuning.

He's a former Port Authority of Guam police officer and currently a safety manager with G4S, as well as a member of the Tamuning Municipal Planning Council and a member of the Guam Hotel and Restaurant Association.

Two fellow Republicans are on the ballot as certified candidates for Tamuning vice mayor during the primaries: Albert M. Toves and Javier M. Atalig Jr.

Incumbent Tamuning Mayor Louise Rivera is the lone Republican candidate on the ballot for the village's mayor primary. Calvo seeks to challenge her as a write-in.

On the Democratic side, Alan C. Torrado is the only candidate for Tamuning mayor.

In the delegate race, the Republicans have only Sen. Wil Castro, while the Democrats will have to choose between incumbent Del. Michael San Nicolas and former Del. Robert Underwood. One of the possible write-in bets is Jonathan Diaz, according to GEC.

GEC: Full autonomy

Pangelinan testified Tuesday afternoon at the Legislature in favor of Sen. Joe San Agustin's bill seeking to grant full autonomy for the Guam Election Commission.

"The Election Commission fully supports Bill 379 in its entirety because it allows the GEC to exercise its authority as an autonomous and independent entity of the government of Guam," Pangelinan said.

Pangelinan also asked senators to consider amending the bill's current language, including ensuring that in every budgetary legislation, GEC is added to the names of agencies that are exempted from the Bureau of Budget and Management Research's allotment release control.

BBMR Director Lester Carlson Jr. does not support the legislation.

Carlson, in his agency's fiscal note on the bill, cited at least 11 agencies already exempt from BBMR allotment control. He said the 2020 budget law already contains additional limits on sources from which the governor can transfer General Fund appropriations.

He said BBMR is not in support of any measure that limits its authority.

"This is particularly important in light of the current COVID-19 pandemic that our island is facing and the impact it is having on current and future revenue collections," Carlson wrote.