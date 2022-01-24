Wusstig named to Missouri State dean's list

SCHOLAR: Tammi Wusstig, of Talo'fo'fo', is among more than 5,000 students named to the fall 2021 dean's list at Missouri State University in Springfield, Missouri. Each semester, students at the school who attain academic excellence are named to the dean's list. For undergraduate students, criteria include enrollment in at least 12 credit hours during the fall semester and at least a 3.50 GPA. Photo courtesy of Missouri State University