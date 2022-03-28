At least 45 descendants or family members of Guam residents who perished as a result of the Japanese attack and occupation, or during the liberation of the island during World War II, have started getting approval for $25,000 compensation under a 2016 federal law.

This comes nearly 81 years since the Japanese attacked and occupied Guam, resulting in deaths, forced labor, severe injuries and rape of residents.

It's also nearly 78 years since Guam's liberation from the Japanese occupation during the war.

Prior awards were for $10,000, $12,000 and $15,000, for those who were sent to prison camps, severely injured or raped during the war, and who were still alive as of Dec. 23, 2016.

The $25,000 award is for the descendants of those who died during the war and filed an eligible claim under the Guam World War II Loyalty Recognition Act.

The Washington, D.C.-based Foreign Claims Settlement Commission issued final decisions on the $25,000 awards on Feb. 18 and they were posted only recently on the federal agency's website.

To be eligible for an award as the survivor of a "compensable Guam decedent," a claimant must establish that he or she is a spouse or child of the decedent who was living on the date of the 2016 law's enactment on Dec. 23, 2016, or in the case of a decedent who had no spouse or child living on the date of enactment, a parent living as of that date, the commission said.

More than 3,700 people filed claims under the 2016 federal law.

The government of Guam, meanwhile, established its own war compensation program for claimants who may have missed the 2018 filing deadline in the 2016 federal law.

The applications for this local program will be accepted starting April 1.

The local program will pay out: