Justo Torre Leon Guerrero was 12 years old when Japanese forces invaded Guam. By the time American forces liberated the island he was 15.

After keeping the experiences of the war to himself for many years, 10 years ago, Leon Guerrero, now 91, began opening up to his daughter, Jillete Leon-Guerrero.

Her father’s story is now shared with others in the book “Coming of Age in War-torn Guam: The WWII Memoirs of Justo Torre Leon Guerrero." The book was published last May.

And in hopes of sharing his stories of struggle and life during the war with future generations, about 200 copies of the book were donated to schools and libraries throughout the island.

“First of all, not many have told their stories,” Leon-Guerrero said. “I thought it was really important to tell the story, especially for those who were never able to tell their story.”

It’s been 77 years since the island was liberated from the Japanese occupation and many war survivors have since died and first-hand accounts are fading.

“It's his story and he had a lot to do with it. I put it into a book and edited so that people could understand it better,” Leon-Guerrero said.

For Leon-Guerrero, putting her father’s experiences into a book would safeguard his memories, so that her children and grandchildren could know where they come from.

“It's very important for future generations to understand what that generation went through,” Leon-Guerrero said. “I am one of the descendants. (And it's) thanks to their efforts at keeping their family safe, otherwise I wouldn’t be here.”

Her father’s book provides a glimpse into life as war tore into Guam. The story begins Dec. 8, 1941, when the first bombs were dropped.

“For me it was learning about my grandparents and how they handled all of this because my grandmother had eight children and the youngest was 3 months old at the time. She was by herself with all of the kids except for the oldest who was with my grandfather at the northern ranch,” Leon-Guerrero said.

The book shares her father’s experiences during the Japanese occupation, attending Japanese school, and driving a bull cart during the war.

“Those years are pretty impressionable years and he remembered.” Leon-Guerrero said.

In the book, her father shares a story about an American military plane crash near the family’s Machananao property.

“His older brother and his uncle helped the pilot out to get onto the wing and my dad was there. The pilot gave them an ID bracelet,” Leon-Guerrero said.

The story was difficult for her father to speak about as he remembered the name of the airman, Lt. J.G. Hamilton. Leon-Guerrero said Japanese soldiers took him away.

“Then they came the next day and took his uncle and his brother. The pilot and my dad’s uncle were beheaded. My dad’s older brother was tortured in Hagåtña,” Leon-Guerrero said.

Luckily not all experiences with Japanese soldiers were negative.

“A Japanese policeman from the north who knew my uncle saw him in Hagåtña and was able to get him released,” Leon-Guerrero said.

She said her father’s story shows that there was bad and good during the war.

In addition to being available now at some local schools and libraries, the book can be purchased at Faith Bookstore, Bestseller and online at Guamologyink.com.