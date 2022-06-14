Yona resident Ben Taisipic is concerned about his property, and for good reason – a World War II-era bomb sits half submerged in the ground on the hillside of his ranch.

He discovered the bomb and reported it to authorities and elected leaders, he said. That was 10 years ago.

"The disposal team came down and I showed it to them, but I have problems walking up the hill," he said. "The bomb is between 500 pounds and 1,000 pounds."

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Taisipic, a World War II survivor and military veteran, knows a thing or two about bombs from his years in the service.

"It's American-made," he said.

He and his son found the bomb while surveying their property for a shrimp farm he wanted to set up.

"I took my son because we needed to show the boundary, and for some reason I didn't hear him or see him for almost seven minutes," Taisipic said.

He called out to his son as he ventured through a path they had made for the surveyor.

"And here he was, sitting on it – sitting on the bomb," Taisipic said.

"It's embedded into the ground, about almost half of it," he said, adding his concern that wild pigs often forage around the bomb and could inadvertently set it off. It's a problem he said no one has taken seriously.

"Nobody cares about that bomb. I even brought the weapons people from the military down, but they couldn't find it for some reason," he said. "At that time I could escort them because I did not have (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) at the time."

To his knowledge, the bomb is still there to this day.

"Somebody has to do something about it. If a bus of tourists come through here and that bomb goes, it's going to take people with it," he said.

No record of report

The Guam Daily Post reached out to Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense regarding the ordnance but officials said they don't have a record or report of the bomb. GHS contacted Taisipic following the Post's inquiry.

"I got a hold of Mr. Ben Taisipic. He did mention he made a report over 10 years ago, but was unclear who the report was made to," said GHS/OCD spokeswoman Jenna Blas. "GHS/OCD does not have a record from 10 years ago and also would not be the ones to receive the initial call. Instead, reports are made to 911 and if coordination or additional resources are needed from the responders, GHS/OCD assists in those coordination efforts."

Blas said Taisipic must call 911 to file an official report.

"I let Mr. Taisipic know if he would like to make an official report now, he can contact 911 and provide the exact location in order for a proper assessment to be made," Blas said.

Taisipic has previously encountered WWII remnants on his ranch. He shared that in one instance while driving his tractor he heard the sound of metal as he worked the land. To his dismay, he had run over an unexploded hand grenade. Another time he found a projectile.

Yona Mayor Bill Quenga was made aware of the bomb discovery and has reached out to Homeland Security. While he was told that Taisipic must report the find to police, he indicated the area where the bomb is located will be cordoned off.

Quenga said residents will be cautioned not to enter the area for safety reasons.

3 Rs of Explosive Safety

Although Taisipic agreed to show the bomb's location to the Post, venturing into the boonies where a 1,000-pound bomb is nestled on an incline isn't recommended.

In fact, Homeland Security recommends to steer clear when such discoveries are made, as every year island residents stumble across the WWII-era remnants. GHS/OCD said it receives up to two reports of unexploded ordnance every couple of months.

Officials remind the public to practice the "3 Rs of Explosive Safety" when any unexploded ordnance or munition is encountered:

• Recognize - when you may have encountered a munition, and that munitions are dangerous.

• Retreat - do not approach, touch, move or disturb it, but carefully leave the area.

• Report - call 911 and describe what you saw and where you saw it.

From there, the proper authorities can be notified to safely assess and handle the situation, for the safety of all responders and the surrounding public.

Blas recommends that resident visit https://www.denix.osd.mil/uxo to learn more about the 3 Rs.