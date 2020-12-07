WWII rape survivors approved for $15K compensation

Some 79 years after Japan started invading Guam on Dec. 8, 1941, at least a dozen island residents raped and brutalized physically and mentally during World War II are finally getting compensation.

One of these survivors remembers that around August 1944, she was carrying her 1-year-old brother when Japanese soldiers forced her family to march to the concentration camp in Manenggon.

When she momentarily stopped marching at one point, a Japanese soldier groped her from behind and raped her.

Her young brother was knocked to the ground when she was groped.

She suffered "humiliation and guilt for a long time because of this experience," according to federal documents that determined her eligibility to receive $15,000 in war claims more than 76 years later.

She is one of the first of at least 12 war claimants whose compensation is $15,000, which is for those who suffered rape or severe personal injury such as loss of a limb, dismemberment or paralysis during the Japanese occupation of Guam during the war.

Prior "final decisions" from the Washington, D.C.-based Foreign Claims Settlement Commission involved payments of $10,000 or $12,000 for those who were forced to march or endured forced labor during the war.

Of the estimated dozen war rape survivors who received final recommendation for a $15,000 payment by the U.S. Treasury, this particular case is the only one with more details about her claim, based on The Guam Daily Post's review of federal documents.

The unnamed war and rape survivor is identified only through her claim number.

3,762 war claims

Hers is among the 3,762 war claims filed for compensation under the Guam World War II Loyalty Recognition Act of 2016.

It's only early this year, however, that the U.S. Treasury started paying the war claims, after Del. Michael San Nicolas' technical correction bill was signed into law.

More than 2,000 claims have been adjudicated, awarded claims or received payments.

The Japanese occupied Guam starting Dec. 8, 1941, and ending in 1944.

This particular war survivor suffered five injuries: rape, personal injury, forced labor, forced march and hiding to evade internment.

But under the 2016 law, because she was able to establish the elements of a claim of rape, she is not eligible for additional compensation for the other four injuries.

According to the Foreign Claims Settlement Commission's final decision, this particular claimant is entitled to an award of $15,000.

Deductions from claims

At least one other war rape survivor had a $180 deduction taken from her $15,000 award, which now becomes $14,820, based on review of documents.

That's because, after commission review, it was determined that the second survivor already received $180 under the Guam Meritorious Claims Act that passed Congress in 1945.

Section 30 funds are used to pay Guam's war survivors. These are federal income taxes paid by military and other federal personnel on Guam and paid in advance to GovGuam.

A 2019 GovGuam program advanced the payments of hundreds of war claims for still-living war survivors early this year, and GovGuam was later reimbursed by the U.S. Treasury for those amounts.