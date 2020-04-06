WWII survivor on COVID-19: 'This is worse'

Ninety-year-old Roman Quinata has been through a lot in his life.

He survived the invasion of Guam by Japanese forces during World War II and later went on to serve in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

But the COVID-19 pandemic is unlike anything he has seen in his life, he said.

When asked how he would compare the global outbreak to war, he said, "This is worse. This is worse because all ages are affected."

"This is the worst thing to happen to the world. I don't know if God is punishing us. It's all over (the world)," Quinata said.

The Ipan resident said he is taking every precaution to remain safe and healthy.

"Right now, I am exercising and I stay at home. I don't go out, I just stay home. I am staying away from people. I don't want to go out and either get it or spread it," he said.

Yet Quinata said he is worried for others in the manåmko' community who may not be able to isolate themselves as easily.

"It all depends on where you live," he said. "Sometimes you cannot help but come into contact with other people."

Quinata said, for the most part, he is satisfied with how the government of Guam is handling the crisis.

"I am glad they put people in quarantine," he said.

A Naval aircraft carrier now docked on Guam with 5,000 people aboard, 100 of whom have tested positive for the virus, is a concern for Quinata.

"That's another added problem to us," he said.

Quinata said he is staying informed by keeping up with the news and watching the daily White House briefings.

"We are limited because we are far from the mainland. We are doing all right with our financial problems here. Good thing the federal compensate (us) for all these problems," he said.

The WWII survivor last left his home three weeks ago to get water and said he isn't sure when he will leave again.

'We need to pray'

He said he is saddened to hear of the deaths on island due to the coronavirus.

For now he is focused on continuing to survive by staying at home, staying positive and relying on his faith.

"We need to pray," he said.